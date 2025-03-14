Eagles Make A Move At Long Snapper
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles seem to be turning the page on veteran long snapper Rick Lovato.
A league source confirmed to Philadelphia Eagles On SI that Philadelphia has signed veteran LS Charley Hughlett, 34, to a one-year deal.
Lovato, long a staple of Philadelphia's kicking operation, had an uncharacteristic up and down season in 2024-25 contributing to the struggles of typically reliable kicker Jake Elliott.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston got the contract details on Hughlett, who snapped for 152 games with the Cleveland Browns and was once the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL.
Hughlett is getting one year at $1.422 million with $467,500 of that guaranteed, $167,500 in the form of a signing bonus, plus $300K of his scheduled $1.255 million salary fully guaranteed at signing.
A rib injury derailed Hughlett’s 2024 campaign and Cleveland released the long-time franchise staple on Feb. 24.
"This is a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team," Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, a former Eagles executive, said at the time. "However, it also gives us the opportunity to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all Charley has done for the Browns on and off the field.
“Charley's career is a story of perseverance, work ethic and self-belief. He's a special individual who we will welcome home as a Cleveland Brown after his career is complete."
The 2025 season is scheduled to be Hughlett’s 12th in the NFL since catching on with Cleveland in 2014.
A Central Florida product, Hughlett was so steady for the Browns he received a six-year contract extension in 2017 and got another four-year deal in 2022.
Lovato, who will turn 33 in September, is currently an unrestricted free agent. He’s been the Eagles’ long snapper since December of 2016 when the popular Jon Dorenbos suffered a broken wrist.
Like Hughlett, Lovato was one of the NFL’s most accomplished long snappers over that timeframe before taking the step back last season. Lovato was a part of all three Philadelphia Super Bowl teams and the only two Super Bowl championship teams in franchise history.
Lovato was also the NFC’s Pro Bowl long snapper after the 2019 season.
The signing of Hughlett likely means the end of the road for Lovato in Philadelphia after 150 games, including 15 in the postseason.
The belief is that competition would be brought in and had it been a younger, unproven option, perhaps Lovato would have been given a chance to right the ship.
