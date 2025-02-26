Eagles Today

Eagles' NFLPA Report Card Comes Back Underwhelming

After dominating on the field, Jeffrey Lurie's organization comes up short in key areas off of it.

John McMullen

Eagles practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex. / John McMullen/Eagles SI
The Philadelphia Eagles' grades off the field paled in comparison to what the Super Bowl LIX champions did on it.

The NFL Players Association released its 2025 report card on Wednesday, a survey of the league's players grading various aspects of the organization. The Eagles tumbled from a top five performance a year ago to No. 22 overall. The Miami Dolphins received the highest grade, while the Minnesota Vikings were No. 2. The Arizona Cardinals finished dead last at No. 32.

According to the NFLPA, 77% of the league's players participated in the survey, which began on Aug. 24 and ended Nov. 20, four days before the Eagles' Week 12 win at the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles were 8-2 at the time and only lost one more time en route to their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

The biggest concerns among Eagles players were familiar: team travel, which ranked 30th in the 32-team league and received a F (failing) grade. According to the report card, only 43% of Eagles players felt they had a “comfortable amount of personal space on team flights.” There were also concerns that the travel schedule was “not very efficient,” with the recommendation that players receive first-class seats instead of coaches.

Overall, the Eagles finished bottom five in the league in three different categories, including travel. The other poor results came in nutritionist/dietician (No. 28), and strength coaches (No. 28). The organization was also bottom 10 in treatment of families (No. 27), and locker room (No. 25).

The best finishes were No. 7 in food/dining area and No. 9 in training staff.

The Eagles' somewhat cramped locker room received a low grade (D-plus), with 57% of players describing it as having an “adequate” size. Treatment of families received a C-minus because the team was one of three in the league that did not provide daycare during home games.

