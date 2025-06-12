Adam Schefter Addresses Eagles-Jaire Alexander Rumors
Will the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to bring the former Green Bay Packers star to town?
The Packers moved on from the two-time Pro Bowler and immediately it led to speculation about whether or not he could make sense for Philadelphia. Philadelphia has plenty of cap space at their disposal and have become a place for veterans to come in and rebuild their value before signing big deals elsewhere.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined 97.5 The Fanatic and addressed the possibility while saying Alexander could be a fit if the price is right.
"Now, Jaire Alexander, if the price were right and you’re doing a one-year deal – whatever the number is, a low number – they can go make that work if that’s what they wanted to do," Schefter said.
Any time Schefter talks, it's worth listening. If he thinks the Eagles are a possibility -- or even at least make sense for Alexander -- then Philadelphia fans should at least keep an eye on the former Packers star.
Right now, the Eagles have just over $32 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. That's plenty and with Alexander dealing with injuries over the last few years and the Packers moving on this offseason, there's really no reason for him to land a lucrative deal. Now, it's a matter of time. Will the Eagles get him? There surely will be a market for the two-time Pro Bowler.