Eagles 24-Year-Old Star Returns Before Bills Showdown

It certainly seems like the Philadelphia Eagles will be getting some significant firepower back for the Week 17 showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

It's still early in the week. The Eagles are five days away from the showdown against the AFC contender. The Week 17 kick-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. The Eagles don't need to share their first Injury Report of the week until Wednesday, but there was a positive update on Tuesday: Jalen Carter was back in the mix.

Jalen Carter is back. pic.twitter.com/BYUYrLcCLF — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) December 23, 2025

Carter hasn't played in a game for the Eagles since Nov. 28. The 24-year-old Pro Bowler underwent a procedure on his shoulders early in December and he has been recovering ever since.

The Eagles star was back at practice

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Dec. 21 that the Eagles would get Carter and Lane Johnson back at practice this week.

"Reinforcements on the way: Eagles DT Jalen Carter (shoulders) and OT Lane Johnson (foot), both are expected back next week in time to play against the Buffalo Bills, per sources," Schefter wrote on X.

On the bright side, Carter returned to the mix on Tuesday. Johnson wasn't spotted early on Tuesday.

Don’t see Lane Johnson. Looks like a rest day for Lando. — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) December 23, 2025

The big thing to watch out for will be the first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday, but Carter returning on Tuesday is a very good sign.

Overall, Carter has played in 10 games so far in what has been a roller coaster of a season. When he has been on the field, he unsurprisingly has been good. He has six passes defended, two sacks, 32 tackles, and 11 quarterback hits. He also has 36 pressures, good for 17th among 128 qualified defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

But the 2025 season hasn't been smooth for Carter. He started it off by getting ejected from the Week 1 contest almost immediately and already has missed more games than any other season of his young career so far.

If he returns healthy and can look like his dominant self down the stretch and into the playoffs, all will be good. But the season has been disjointed for him so far.

