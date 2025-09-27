Adrian Peterson's Critical Advice For Eagles' Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the National Football League's best running backs, but the 2025 season hasn't been explosive so far.
Saquon Barkley had 60 rushing yards Week 1, 88 rushing yards in Week 2, and 46 rushing yards in Week 3. That's 194 rushing yards through three games. At this point last year, Barkley had 351 rushing yards. Last year, he had 109 rushing yards Week 1, 95 rushing yards in Week 2, and 147 rushing yards in Week 3.
Philadelphia is 3-0 on the season so far regardless. The Eagles' offense in general hasn't been as high-flying as it was last year, but there's plenty of time to turn things around. One thing that could help is the fact that Barkley has been looking for advice from legends, including seven-time Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson.
The Philadelphia Eagles star got some advice
"Some really good ones, names I've mentioned before," Barkley said about contacting running backs for advice. "I feel like I'm bragging when I bring up those names."
It was shared that Peterson gave Barkley the advice to "make it all look the same" in regards passing and running plays. One popular talking point has been that it has seemed as though Barkley had a tell on what direction the play would go. So, that's where Peterson's advice comes into play.
It's a good piece of information. Barkley is one of the best backs in the league. It's known each week that the Eagles want to run the ball. But, they obviously are going to throw it as well. Barkley is already going to have defenses keying up on him. If they can take that a step forward and actually know when Philadelphia is going to run or throw the ball, that just makes things even more difficult.
He's too talented and the offensive line is too good for him to not breakout. It's going to come, and this is good advice to hopefully put him and the offense in the right direction.
More NFL: Alabama 4-Star Recruit Getting Way-Too-Early Eagles Buzz