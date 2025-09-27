Alabama 4-Star Recruit Getting Way-Too-Early Eagles Buzz
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of firepower at their disposal on both sides of the ball.
Philadelphia has all of the talent in the world and is 3-0 on the campaign so far. The Eagles are heading into Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles don't have any glaring holes. There's an argument that the Eagles could use more cornerback depth, but there aren't any really significantly pressing questions right now.
Each week, Bleacher Report's scouting department takes a look at each team and compiles a list of draft needs and potential college players who could help. For the Eagles, they had the top three needs for Philadelphia as tight end, cornerback, and edge. Tight end makes sense because Dallas Goedert will be a free agent after the season. The Eagles could use more cornerback depth and no contender has ever had too much edge depth.
Who will the Philadelphia Eagles add?
On top of this, Bleacher Report also floated wide receiver Germie Bernard of Alabama as a top fit for Philadelphia to be a wide receiver No. 3 behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
"Draft Needs: Tight End, Cornerback, and Edge," Bleacher Report said. "Top WR Fits on B/R Big Board: Germie Bernard, Alabama (unranked), Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (unranked), and Josh Cameron, Baylor (unranked). As long as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are in town, Philadelphia won't have a pressing need at wide receiver. However, the organization has been looking for a competent third receiver for a while now, and the need for another pass-catcher will intensify when Dallas Goedert hits free agency this spring.
"The three receivers above are far from the top prospects at the position on B/R's big board, as Bernard ranks the highest and is outside of the top 30. That's intentional since the Eagles likely won't be looking for a wideout with their first selection but could be in the market in the second or third rounds."
Germie Bernard was a four-star recruit heading into college. He plays for Alabama now, but has also spent time with Michigan State and Washington. So far this season, he has played three games and has 15 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns.