AJ Brown Sparks Eagles Rumors With Cryptic Message
The Philadelphia Eagles won again on Sunday, but the passing offense didn’t explode.
Philadelphia took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-25, to remain unbeaten on the season to this point. While this is the case, the Eagles' offense again has gotten some flak. Jalen Hurts threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns. AJ Brown had two catches for seven yards. Saquon Barkley has 43 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards. The offense did enough to win the game, but it still wasn't at the level as you'd expect with all of the pieces in place.
There's been a lot said specifically about Brown this season as he seems to be someone who has been impacted by the lack of massive numbers. At 4-0 as the Super Bowl reigning champs, you'd think there'd be more positivety around the team. But, nationally, it seems like the vibe is more negative in part because of the statistics.
AJ Brown posted a surprise message
After the game on Sunday, Brown took to social media as well with a quote that got the NFL world talking.
"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw," the quote read shared by Brown. "Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."
Immediately, it got the NFL world talking and wondering about his status with the Eagles. In the NFL, it doesn't take much for some to wonder if a player is going to get traded or not. The Eagles are undefeated after facing the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There arguably isn't another team out there that could go through that gauntlet unscathed. But, the Eagles did it while not even playing at their best.
At this point, it's not clear if the Eagles would consider anything involving Brown. In fact, it doesn't seem likely at all. Again, they are the reigning champs and are undefeated. The offense hasn't clicked so far, but they are still 4-0. Don't expect any sort of deal to happen at this moment.
