Eagles' Jalen Carter Suffers Scare; Returns Vs. Buccaneers
The Philadelphia Eagles got hit with some injuries on Sunday.
The Eagles traveled to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers and early in the game Ogbo Okoronkwo was forced to exit due to a triceps injury. That's not all, though. The Eagles shared that superstar defensive tackle Jalen Carter is dealing with a shoulder injury and was questionable to return late in the game.
"Injury Update: DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) is questionable to return," the Eagles announced.
While this is the case, Carter did return shortly afterward as Jihaad Campbell intercepted Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Eagles star had a scare against the Buccaneers on Sunday
As of writing, the Eagles and Buccaneers are still duking it out and Carter has continued to play. After the game, there will be more information from the team about Carter. But, moving forward this is an injury to watch.
The 2025 season hasn't been kind to Carter so far. He obviously was ejected before a defensive snap was played against the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, there has been drama left and right, including another fine ahead of the Week 4 showdown against the Buccaneers. The Eagles' defense needs Carter at his best if they want to make a deep run this year. Although Carter returned, clearly there's something with the shoulder. He could be seen on the sideline wincing before returning.
After the game, we will keep you updated with all of the information about Carter as it is announced by the team. Any time an injury pops up, it's nerve-wracking. When it's a player as impactful as Carter, you've got to hold your breath.
Carter entered the game with two games under his belt, five tackles, one tackle for loss, and five quarterback hits. He added another tackle on Sunday as well against the Buccaneers as writing. It's positive that he was able to return to the field, but there is still some level of concern with Carter. Keep an eye out over the next few days.
