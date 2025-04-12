Eagles Today

Already Young, Especially On Defense, Eagles Poised To Get Younger In Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are out of players who born in the 1980s after Brandon Graham retired.

Ed Kracz

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey laurie, head coach Nick Siriani, quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and general manager Howie Roseman during trophy presentation after defeating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Not only did the Eagles lose a superstar veteran presence with the retirement of Brandon Graham, but the grizzled defensive lineman also took with him the distinction of being the last Eagles player to be born in the 1980s. Feel old, yet?

The oldest player now is long snapper Charley Hughlett, who was born in 1990 and is one of just four players 30 or older on the roster, with Lane Johnson (35 in May) Dallas Goedert (30), and Jake Elliott (30). Adoree Jackson will turn 30 in Week 3 of the season, assuming he is on the team.

That’s young, and about to get younger with the draft less than two weeks away.

There are 18 players who born this century, from 2000 on. Now I know you’re feeling old. More players whose birthdays were celebrated in the early 2000s will be added in the draft.

Prospective Eagles draft picks defensive tackle Walter Nolan is just 21 and won’t turn 22 until October and edge rusher Nic Scourton is only 20, with his 21st birthday not happening until August. Another one, tight end Mason Taylor, won’t turn 21 until a week after the draft.

The average age of the defense is just 24.45 years old.

The average age of the offense is 27.66.

It may mean nothing, it may mean everything, but the three-year disparity could mean general manager Howie Roseman tries to get younger on offense.

Here is the age breakdown for the Eagles 11 starters on each side of the ball, with the assumption that Tyler Steen will start at right guard, Kelee Ringo at cornerback, and Sydney Brown at safety.

Eagles starters' age before Sept. 4 opener

OFFENSE

Jalen Hurts 27

Saquon Barkley 28

A.J. Brown 28

DeVonta Smith 26

Jahan Dotson 25

Dallas Goedert 30

Lane Johnson 35

Jordan Mailata 28

Landon Dickerson 26

Tyler Steen 25

Cam Jurgens 26

Average age: 27.66I

DEFENSE

Jalen Carter 24

Jordan Davis 25

Jalyx Hunt 24

Nolan Smith 24

Zack Baun 28

Nakobe Dean 24

Cooper DeJean 22

Quinyon Mithell 24

Reed Blankenship 26

Kelee Ringo 23

Sydney Brown 25

Average age: 24.45

Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

