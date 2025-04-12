Already Young, Especially On Defense, Eagles Poised To Get Younger In Draft
Not only did the Eagles lose a superstar veteran presence with the retirement of Brandon Graham, but the grizzled defensive lineman also took with him the distinction of being the last Eagles player to be born in the 1980s. Feel old, yet?
The oldest player now is long snapper Charley Hughlett, who was born in 1990 and is one of just four players 30 or older on the roster, with Lane Johnson (35 in May) Dallas Goedert (30), and Jake Elliott (30). Adoree Jackson will turn 30 in Week 3 of the season, assuming he is on the team.
That’s young, and about to get younger with the draft less than two weeks away.
There are 18 players who born this century, from 2000 on. Now I know you’re feeling old. More players whose birthdays were celebrated in the early 2000s will be added in the draft.
Prospective Eagles draft picks defensive tackle Walter Nolan is just 21 and won’t turn 22 until October and edge rusher Nic Scourton is only 20, with his 21st birthday not happening until August. Another one, tight end Mason Taylor, won’t turn 21 until a week after the draft.
The average age of the defense is just 24.45 years old.
The average age of the offense is 27.66.
It may mean nothing, it may mean everything, but the three-year disparity could mean general manager Howie Roseman tries to get younger on offense.
Here is the age breakdown for the Eagles 11 starters on each side of the ball, with the assumption that Tyler Steen will start at right guard, Kelee Ringo at cornerback, and Sydney Brown at safety.
Eagles starters' age before Sept. 4 opener
OFFENSE
Jalen Hurts 27
Saquon Barkley 28
A.J. Brown 28
DeVonta Smith 26
Jahan Dotson 25
Dallas Goedert 30
Lane Johnson 35
Jordan Mailata 28
Landon Dickerson 26
Tyler Steen 25
Cam Jurgens 26
Average age: 27.66I
DEFENSE
Jalen Carter 24
Jordan Davis 25
Jalyx Hunt 24
Nolan Smith 24
Zack Baun 28
Nakobe Dean 24
Cooper DeJean 22
Quinyon Mithell 24
Reed Blankenship 26
Kelee Ringo 23
Sydney Brown 25
Average age: 24.45
