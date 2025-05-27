Analyst Links Eagles, Cowboys To $72 Million Star
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been afraid to make big moves over the years, but some of the speculation out there right now seems pretty unlikely.
Philadelphia lost one veteran corner this offseason in Darius Slay, but still has a very solid cornerback room on paper featuring Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, and Adoree' Jackson. The Eagles have just over $25 million in cap space, which is more than enough to make another big move.
There has been speculation out there that the Eagles would make sense for Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey. For example, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich made a list of five hypothetical fits for Ramsey and mentioned the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders.
"While the Eagles were another team linked to Ramsey, it should be pointed out that GM Howie Roseman is a serial trader who keeps open lines of communication with every other team regarding a wide variety of players," Ulrich said. "It’s probable that Roseman called to check the price about Ramsey, just because you don’t know if there’s a good deal to be had unless you ask. Given Philadelphia’s tight financial situation over the next few years and Ramsey’s salary and age, I would be shocked if the Eagles made this trade unless they talked the Dolphins into eating the vast majority of the bill. "
Ramsey is a great player, but he has a cap hit of over $16 million for the 2025 season. There's a potential out in his deal after the season before his cap hit jumps to over $25 million in 2026. He signed a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the Dolphins. Adding a player of his caliber would be nice, but the team has a lot of depth at corner. It would make sense to spend elsewhere instead of making a move like this.
