Analyst Thinks Eagles Pickup Is 'At Risk'
The Philadelphia Eagles made a significant move for the running back room this offseason.
Well, technically, two.
The Eagles handed Saquon Barkley a contract extension and also signed former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon to replace Kenneth Gainwell. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Philadelphia and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dillon spent the first four seasons of his career with the Packers but missed the entire 2024 season.
From 2021 through the end of the 2023 season, Dillon racked up 2,186 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 84 receptions, 742 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in 49 games primarily as a backup for Aaron Jones.
Clearly, that's a high level of production for a RB No. 2. While this is the case, FanSided's Chris Schad suggested the Eagles are "already at risk" of Dillon being a bust.
"New Eagles RB A.J. Dillon Could Be Free Agent Bust in 2025," Schad said. "The Eagles made a low-risk signing when they signed running back A.J. Dillon to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. The deal makes sense after giving Barkley a whopping 378 touches last season on the way to a 2,000-yard season and losing Kenneth Gainwell in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it also carries plenty of risk.
"Dillon missed the entire 2024 season due to a neck injury, and the situation could play out similarly to how the Eagles' acquisition of Jordan Howard turned out in 2021. Howard was brought in for a similar role back in 2020, but he couldn’t get away from neck injuries that brought a premature ending to his time in Philadelphia. With Miles Sanders taking his job, Howard spent a final season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 before retiring."
The biggest question for Dillon is health. If he is healthy, it's pretty easy to speculate that the 27-year-old will make the running back room even better. It's a little early for a take like this. Nothing to worry about.