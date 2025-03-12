Another Eagles Defection Expected As New League Year Approaches
PHILADELPHIA – Everything that has transpired over the previous very frenetic 48 hours or so becomes official at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the start of the NFL’s new league year.
The Eagles’ announcement at that time will consist mostly of free-agent defections, with running back Kenny Gainwell reportedly already agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gainwell becomes the first offensive player to leave the Eagles, not counting backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns. That will be on the team’s release, too, along with the trade of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Kenyon Green and some other draft-pick maneuvering.
Darius Slay will also become a casualty when the Eagles release their roster moves, and he reportedly has a deal in place to join the Steelers along with Gainwell.
So far, the Eagles have watched Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Oren Burks, and Isaiah Rodgers leave. They were key pieces on an Eagles defense that was No. 1 in the league and, in Super Bowl LIX, didn’t allow the Kansas City Chiefs to even cross midfield until late in the third quarter.
What we don’t know yet is if Brandon Graham will return for a 16th season or retire or if Mekhi Becton will be back.
Losing Gainwell is the latest blow to the Super Bowl champs, even though, like the others, it was expected.
Gainwell was a favorite of head coach Nick Sirianni and his teammates, a selfless player who accepted his role as a backup since arriving in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He backed up Miles Sanders, D’Andre Swift, and Saquon Barkley.
He proved to be a more-than capable third-down back with reliable hands who could make defenders look silly in the open field. Perhaps he will get the opportunity to be the lead back in Pittsburgh with Najee Harris having left for the Chargers, or at least have more of a sharing role with Jaylen Warren still on the Steelers.
Gainwell leaves Philly after collecting 280 carries for 1,185 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in four years. He added 102 receptions for 721 yards and one TD.
Will Shipley likely becomes Barkley’s backup now, with Ty David-Price and/or Lew Nichols and perhaps a draft pick or undrafted free agent joining the mix.
