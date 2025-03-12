There's A Reason For Slow Start To Eagles Acquisition Season
The Eagles are the only team that has not signed a free agent as the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, including Zack Baun, who never reached free agency because he was signed last week. There’s a reason for the sluggish start to acquisition season, and it’s because they have done such a great job building their roster through the draft, and that’s how it should be done.
Winning in free agency rarely translates into winning on the field, at least winning enough to make a run to the Super Bowl.
Look at the top four spenders in free agency a season ago – the Titans, Falcons, Raiders, and Bears. Not a winning record among the four. Three will draft in the top 10 this year; the Falcons will select No. 15.
This year, some of the top spenders have been the Patriots, Seahawks, Packers, Rams, and Vikings. Three of those teams made the playoffs last season, so we’ll see if their moves vault them into the Super Bowl or leave them on the outside looking in once again.
Meanwhile, all season long all we heard was that the Eagles have the NFL’s best roster, and that was spot on. They have so many good players, though, that the reality is you cannot keep them all.
General manager Howie Roseman has to decide which ones he will keep, and that decision shouldn’t be too difficult. What is difficult is finding the money to get it done, as we've seen already with Milton Williams and Josh Sweat earning big deals on the open market.
But it’s not always about salary cap, but cash. The Eagles have handed out more cash over the past 10 years than any other team.
Roseman has to watch his cash flow as they brace for big contract extensions in the near future. Here are some that need to be considered:
Jordan Davis. The Eagles have until May to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option on his rookie deal at a charge of about $11 million or extend him and soften the blow. Or let him walk after this season.
Cam Jurgens. The second-round draft pick could reset the market for the highest-paid player at his position. That doesn’t mean he’s the best player at his position, but he is certainly extremely valuable to the Eagles’ scheme. Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey makes the most at the center position after recently signing a four-year, $72 million extension.
Jalen Carter. The defensive tackle will get the most money of any other player at his position when he is eligible for a new contract. He is entering the third year of his rookie deal already.
Nolan Smith. He came in the first round the same year as Carter did. If he continues to blossom and stay healthy – remember, he tore his triceps in the Super Bowl – he could be in the Eagles’ long-range planning.
Quinyon Mitchell and Copper DeJean. It’s never too early to start thinking about new deals for players who just completed their rookie seasons. One potential advantage is that Mitchell came in the first round, which gives the team that fifth-year option. As a second-round pick, DeJean will likely get extended sooner.
Others that could muscle their way into Roseman’s long-range planning could include Jalyx Hunt, Moro Ojomo, Sydney Brown, Kelee Ringo, and Tyler Steen.
