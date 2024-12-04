Another Game, Another Player Of The Week Award For The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Another game, another player of the week for the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles.
Special teams got into the mix with punter Braden Mann earning the honors for his performance in a 24-19 win at Baltimore on Sunday.
Mann punted six times in the game, five of which landed inside the 20-yard line with two inside the 10-yard line and one being downed at the one-yard line by safety Sydney Brown.
Mann was the only punter in the NFL with five punts inside of the 20-yard line in Week 13. It would have been six out of six if not for consecutive penalties on his first punt attempt.
A holding penalty on long snapper Rick Lovato wiped out a punt placed at the 14 and then fair-catch interference by gunner Kelee Ringo took a kick that would have been at the 18-yard line out to the 33.
"It was outstanding," Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay said of Mann’s performance. "Braden did an unbelievable job. I know everyone has kind of seen, five of six punts inside the 20. You saw the one that got down at the 1 with Sydney (Brown), then the one down at the (5) by Kelee. He did an unbelievable job."
The honor is Mann’s second-career Special Teams Player of the Week award and his first with Philadelphia.
The punt down to the one-yard line sparked the Eagles with a subsequent three-and-out by the defense giving the offense a short field en route to Philadelphia’s first touchdown in the game.
"In one of those games that turned into a field position game, it kind of sparked a little bit with that defense with the three-and-out right there,” Clay said. “Then the punt, then the offense scored on a short field. It was fantastic out of Braden to kind of give a little spark off the special teams.”
Mann is the first Eagles punter to win Special Teams Player of the Week since Donnie Jones in 2013.
Mann's honor is the Eagles' sixth individual Player of the Week honor in 2024. Running back Saquon Barkley has captured a single-season franchise-record four Player of the Week selections and linebacker Zack Baun has one for the defense.
Mann secured the hat trick becoming the first Eagles player to win Special Teams Player of the Week since kicker Jake Elliott in Week 12 of last season.
"Braden's been doing a really good job," Clay said. "You look at everything, you're like, 'He's just going to have a quiet year.' But he's been doing an amazing job for us when it comes to putting the ball in a place where we can cover, putting the ball where we can down the ball, and helping the team in any way we can."
MORE NFL: 'It Takes A Village' To Replace Eagles' Versatile 'Slash' Player