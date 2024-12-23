Another Not-So Merry Christmas For Eagles Quarterback, Though Maybe History Repeats
Another unwanted Christmas gift involving Jalen Hurts turned up under the Eagles’ tree this week. The quarterback is in concussion protocol, Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday.
“When that happens, we just lean on the doctors to let us know on a daily basis of where he is,” said the head coach.
The injury happened early in the first quarter when Hurts took off running. Already playing with a broken ringer finger on his left hand, Hurts appeared to have an elbow down, but Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu lowered his head and drove his helmet into the side of Hurts’ helmet, which in turn forced Hurts head into the rock-hard turf at Northwest Stadium.
The quarterback left the game and did not return, prompting another Christmas week that will be spent monitoring Hurts' progress. It’s not unlike two years ago when another gift nobody wanted showed up under the tree – a Hurts shoulder injury.
It was in a Dec. 18, 2022, game against the Bears at Soldier Field when Hurts, again, took flight on a run before Trevis Gipson shut it down by slamming him into the rock-hard turf, right on to Hurts’ right, throwing shoulder.
Hurts missed two games, but had to return for the regular-season finale against the Giants, a game the Eagles had to win to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hurts played OK, but the bye week that came with the top seed allowed him more time to heal and the quarterback guided the Eagles into Super Bowl LII, where he turned in an MVP-worthy performance in a 38-35 loss.
Maybe history will repeat, only with a Super Bowl win this time around.
The Eagles need to win one of their last two games to wrap up the NFC East and the No. 2 seed. They can also clinch with a Commanders loss to either the Falcons or Cowboys in their final two games.
There is an outside chance of still getting the No. 1 seed, but that would involve plenty of help from other teams who have to play the Lions and Vikings.
Whatever happens, the Eagles will need Hurts healthy – and out of concussion protocol as soon as possible.
“He’s always done a good job of protecting himself and been dynamic both as a passer and as a runner.,” said Sirianni when asked if he would prefer Hurts to slide more. “Anytime something goes down and you lose one of your best players, you wish they’d do something else or not take that hit in that scenario. …Obviously, you don’t want him to take that hit.”
