Aother Year, Another Right Guard For Eagles, And Their Right Tackle Mainstay
PHILADELPHIA – Lane Johnson has been the one constant on the right side of the Eagles’ offensive line for the past dozen years with more to come. As steady as his presence has been at right tackle, the player next to him has changed annually, and the revolving door will continue this season with the departure of Mekhi Becton.
Not since Brandon Brooks left after the 2019 season has Johnson had the same player line up beside him for consecutive seasons.
Becton could have broken that string, but the Eagles found a two-year, $20 million free-agent contract for two seasons from the L.A. Chargers in free agency too rich for their fiscal offseason approach.
It could have been Isaac Seumalo, who was at left guard through 2018-2020 before moving to right guard in 2022, but Seumalo bolted for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency after that season. Johnson has also had Jack Driscoll and Nate Herbig line up next to him in different seasons.
This year, it will be either Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green, Trevor Keegan, or somebody the Eagles draft next month.
Johnson doesn’t care who it is, and why should he with the way he has adapted, adjusted and helped whoever it is that lines up at right guard? Of course, it helps to have the best line coach in the league prepping whoever ends up there in Jeff Stoutland.
“I met Kenyon a long time ago; I think training,” said Johnson. “He’s a Texas guy himself, so excited to get him here. Tyler’s really progressed the last couple years It think physically, so yeah, looking forward to competition.
“There’s no telling who else we’ll bring in. I just think with our culture in our room and how Stout teaches, I think that he helps shorten the learning curve for new additions. You saw that with Mekhi last year, a guy who played primarily tackle and coming in and playing guard. I think we have an unbelievable teacher in Stout and we have guys in the room that are gonna be with whoever’s in at right guard, so well be behind them.”
