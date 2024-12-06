Backup To Eagles Big Play Slay Has Made His Share Of Big Plays
PHILADELPHIA – Darius Slay has earned his nickname, ‘Big Play Slay.’ His backup, Isaiah Rodgers, has made his share of big plays this season as well, doing so after quickly scraping off the rust of having missed all of last season while serving an NFL suspension for gambling.
With Slay tracking toward returning to the lineup after missing last week’s game against the Ravens with a concussion, Rodgers will return to the bench and wait again for another opportunity while playing some special teams.
“I think that Isaiah was off football for a while, and he's come back, and he's given us a lot of good plays,” said Sirianni.
Here’s a reminder what Rodgers has done in the 238 snaps he has been on the field.
-He entered the game briefly when Slay went out against the Bengals and deflected a Joe Burrow pass deep down the right sideline into the air that C.J. Gardner-Johnson was able to intercept.
-He blocked an extra point attempt against the Buccaneers that Kelee Ringo returned for two points.
-He forced a fumble against the Rams after L.A. had entered the red zone on its first possession that the Eagles that Nakobe Dean recovered.
-His presence coming off the edge on the field goal block team may have impacted Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s two missed field goals.
“He comes off the edge, and he's right in the picture,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “That's unsettling. When a kicker sees that and has that vision of a guy, that's unsettling, and we put a lot of stock into that.
“Isaiah's has had (starts) where he's been really steady, but then he's made these splash plays that have really helped us this season. I think he's done some really nice things. We're really happy that we have the depth that we have at corner with Isaiah being the first guy off the bench. And he's given us great minutes, and he's earned the playing time that he's had. Isaiah's done a great job, and we're sure happy to have him.”
Sirianni added that Rodgers made a couple other plays on defense against the Ravens, including a pair of sideline tackles, one against Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson that put the Ravens in a fourth-and-one.
“I think he has good cover ability when he does it right,” said Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “On occasion, he can get sloppy with his technique, and he pays for it. But I do think he has good talent and good cover ability. For a guy that's on the small side weight-wise, he tackles pretty good.”
More NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley Says His Quarterback Has The 'It' Factor