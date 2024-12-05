Eagles Saquon Barkley Says His Quarterback Has The 'It' Factor
PHILADELPHIA – As the Eagles settle in for the stretch run of the regular season with four of their final five games at home, there is more time to be around family. Saquon spent some of it with his family the other day talking about his quarterback Jalen Hurts.
He wasn’t sure exactly how to explain to his family what Hurts means to the team.
“He has ‘it,’ the ‘it’ factor to win football games; he has that,” Barkley said he told his family. “Well, then, how do you explain it? I don’t know. You just know it, you see it.”
Barkley then referenced the fumbled snap Hurts had on a tush push try from the 1-yard lie against the Ravens last Sunday. Hurts fumbled it, but never panicked. He calmly scooped it up and went on with the play, scoring a touchdown that gave the Eagles the lead for good on their way to a 24-19 win.
They put their eight-game winning streak on the line Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m.).
“I don’t think there’s a lot of people who’s going to have a fumbled snap at the 1-yard line and still score a touchdown,” said Barkley. “He has ‘it’ … His whole career.”
Chants poured down from the stands at M&T Bank Stadium early Sunday evening as the Eagles were putting the finishing touches on their 10th win of the season. They were for Barkley, not Hurts.
The quarterback’s numbers aren’t flashy. Though his 101.8 passer rating is seventh-best in the league after 13 weeks of the season, there are 18 quarterbacks ahead of him who have thrown for more than his 2,494 yards. There are only five quarterbacks who have thrown fewer than his five interceptions.
“I think he’s just been taking what he’s been given,” said receiver A.J. Brown, “not doing too much. Just playing the game how they play it.”
Barkley is this team's MVP candidate and was named the NFC Player of the Month for November. However, it remains to be seen if voters give it to a running back – not a quarterback - for the first time in 12 years.
“I know I’m getting MVP chants, but you can make the argument that he’s in the same boat,” said Barkley. “We’re one of the best teams, and his stats match it too. At the end of the day, the most important thing is winning football games.
"They can say whatever they want to say, but like I said, he has that ‘it’ factor, that winning mentality. And I’m happy to be a part of it.”
