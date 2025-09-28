Baker Mayfield's Eagles Message Before Week 4 Showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to remain perfect in a very difficult environment on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Earlier in the week, it was shared that the Eagles were changing up their typical travel plans in order to try to better prepare for the Tampa Bay heat and humidity. Philadelphia Eagles on SI's Ed Kracz shared the news earlier in the week.
"It will be wheels up to Tampa on Friday, a day earlier than the Eagles usually travel for a Sunday game, as they try to acclimate to the heat leading up to the Week 4 matchup between two 3-0 teams, a team source confirmed on Monday," Kracz said.
The Philadelphia Eagles have been preparing for a tough environment
On Sunday afternoon, AccuWeather is currently projecting temperatures around 91 degrees fahrenheit with a RealFeel of 101 degrees fahrenheit. There's going to be thunderstorms in the afternoon and some potential rain as well. All in all, the weather isn't going to be great. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and it's going to be a tough one.
Earlier in the week, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield commented on the Eagles' travel plans and said he doesn't think it will help and said the Buccaneers have a "good game plan" to tire out the Eagles.
"We’ll have a good game plan, obviously, to try and tire these guys out," Mayfield said. “Advantage for us, we’re in Tampa; the heat. They’re not used to that. I know there’s already been the stories that broke about them coming down to Tampa a day early. I don’t necessarily think that helps them. One day doesn’t get you acclimated to this humidity. I think, honestly, it makes them think about it more when they get down here earlier."
The Eagles and Buccaneers have had some big matchups over the last few years that haven't gone Philadelphia's way. Now, it will be interesting to see if the Eagles can get some form of revenge, but the conditions won't be great.
