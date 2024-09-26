Baker Mayfield Wants Bucs Looking Inward Before Week 4 Matchup With Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - After a disappointing 26-7 home loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos in Week 3, the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have focused inward in advance of Sunday's matchup against the 2-1 Eagles.
"Not to take it for granted, but I think we learned our lesson on how detailed we need to be [and] how focused within," Bucs quarterback Barkey Mayfield said earlier this week when asked about welcoming the Eagles to the Sunshine State. "It doesn't matter who we're playing. We have to try to set the standard within ourselves each week.
"It's just a matter of relaying it back and forth with the guys and bringing everybody back to the fundamentals, basic details, and that's the Bucs brand of football, so we need to play like that."
Coming into Week 3, the Bucs were the heavy favorite to remain undefeated while the Eagles were expected to be up against it in New Orleans against the high-powered Saints.
The actual results of the Broncos with rookie QB Bo Nix topping the Bucs and Philadelphia, minus A.J. Brown, finding a way to persevere to top a Saints team averaging 45.5 points-per-game coming in were a testament to the parity in the NFL and what Mayfield was trying to tap into.
The opponent doesn't matter for any NFL team unless the in-house standard is being met first.
Only then will you have a chance to compete in a substantive fashion.
Now the Eagles will arrive on Dale Mabry Boulevard with some momentum and Tampa Bay is reeling and racked by an injury report that has been 17 deep this week.
"Obviously, you have to expect it," Mayfield said, expecting a rejuvenated Eagles team. "[You] have to expect [that] they're coming off a big win in New Orleans, and just the type of team they are.
"We obviously played them twice last year – having familiarity with who they are as personnel and a coaching staff – obviously new coordinators, but personnel-wise, [they're] a lot of the same pieces. So, understanding the challenges that they bring and the mentality of how physical they play. We each have to bring our best stuff on Sunday and that's each and every week, but especially this week."
