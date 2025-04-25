Eagles Today

'Bama Psi Phi' Among Familiar Trappings For Eagles' First-Round Pick Jihaad Campbell

The Eagles' first-round pick is already very familiar with his surroundings

John McMullen

Eagles' LB Jihaad Campbell with his mom and dad at the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles' LB Jihaad Campbell with his mom and dad at the NovaCare Complex. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - One of the more difficult aspects for any NFL rookie is the upheaval, which usually means moving and encountering an entirely new atmosphere.

That won't be a problem for Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell.

There were a lot of familiar trappings as Campbell arrived in South Philadelphia after attending Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft's festivities in Green Bay.

The South Jersey native's childhood home in Erial, NJ, is less than 20 miles from the NovaCare Complex, and his mom and dad were able to accompany the former Alabama star for his introductory press conference at the NovaCare Complex.

"When I was on the plane [from the draft], I was looking like, 'Dang, I'm really back home.' That's when it hit me.

"I was like, 'Okay. All right.'"

When Campbell arrived, he was greeted with a big hug from linebackers coach Bobby King, while edge rushing coach Jeremiah Washburn waited his turn to welcome Campbell after assistant LBs coach/quality control coach Ronell Williams.

There are plenty of familiar faces for Campbell to catch up with as well, including former teammates Tyler Steen, Eli Ricks, and Cameron Latu, along with the Eagles' more star-studded Alabama players: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and defensive tackle Byron Young.

"I mean it's great, man," Campbell told Philadelphia Eagles On SI. "You know, just to have that brotherhood. That B Psi Phi (Bama Psi Phi), It goes a long way.

"You see a lot a different dudes in the league right now that rep that "A" on their chest still. Hold that tradition, that standard in whatever they are doing in their life.

"It means a lot."

