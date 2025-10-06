Even Passing Game Emphasis Can't Stop Eagles' Offensive Dry Spells
PHILADELPHIA – DeVonta Smith went over 100 yards for the first time this season, catching eight passes on 10 targets for 114 yards, to notch his 11th career game of 100-plus yards, counting the playoffs.
A.J. Brown was targeted eight times, a week after he got nine targets in Tampa, and ended with five catches for 43 yards.
The Eagles lost anyway, 21-17 to the Broncos at home on Sunday.
“We made improvements in certain areas,” said Smith. “We still can be a lot better.”
Added Brown: “Things were self-inflicted. We beat ourselves.”
The offense still wasn't on the same page, it shot itself in the foot, and there were still too many dry spells.
A.J. Brown: Inconsistencies Showed Up Again
“It’s just the flow of the game,” said Smith. “Within a game, there’s a lot on us, certain routes you adjust to certain things. Jalen (Hurts) has a lot of things on his mind. He’s trying to work with the protection and things like that, so there are times we’re looking at him, and he might give a signal before or after we look, but ultimately, we have to be on the same page no matter what.”
Smith was referring to the false start penalties, one on him, the other on A.J. Brown. These are receivers who shouldn’t be false starting. Especially at home.
“We started off really good,” said Brown. “We were throwing the ball well, just didn't finish in the second half. The inconsistency showed up again.”
The Eagles offense went up 17-3 on a 47-yard touchdown catch from Saquon Barkley ust 1:37 into the second half, then on their next four possessions, they picked up only one first down.
Self-inflicted penalties cost them on each of those possessions. They committed penalties on two of those after getting possession – a Brown false start and a Brett Toth hold. Tyler Steen was called for illegal man downfield on the second play of another drive that turned second-and-one into third-and-six. The Eagles failed to get a first down, just like they couldn’t get one after the penalties to Brown and Toth that started the other two possessions.
"I won't give you my frustration,” said Brown when asked how he felt about the dry spell, “but it's something to work on, something to continue to harp on and continue to have a sense of urgency of getting better in this area so we can improve and get some things rolling.”