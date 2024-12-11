Battle For Pennsylvania Fueled By Newcomers Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley
PHILADELPHIA – Even though they are in the same state, albeit on oppositive ends of a very long state, the Eagles and Steelers don’t meet very often. They are in different conferences and have played just seven times this century, with the Eagles winning four of those games.
The series dates to 1933, but they will play for just the eighth time since 2000 on Sunday when the Steelers visit Lincoln Financial Field for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. Pittsburgh has not won in Philadelphia since 1965, going 0-10 in that span.
Not even in 1974 and 1979 when they won Sper Bowls could they win in Philly, losing 27-0 in 1974 when the Steelers finished 10-3-1, and 17-14 in 1979 when they ended 12-4.
That’s ancient history, of course, and none of those teams had running back Saquon Barkley like the Eagles do now or quarterback Russell Wilson like the Steelers do now. Both players are in their first season with their respective teams.
Wilson is no stranger to beating the Eagles. In fact, the now 36-year-old is 6-0 against them, with all the wins coming when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.
Barkley has played only once against the Steelers, and that was four years ago. He ran the ball 15 times for just six yards in a loss.
This year, he is on a colllision course for 2,000 rushing yards and leads the NFL with 1,623 yards and in yards from scrimmage with 1,890. He has a franchise-record nine 100-yard games already.
"He checks all the boxes in terms of physical talent... He’s good in tight-space areas,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. “He can get downhill. He can lower his pads and run behind his pads. He’s got good lateral abilities. He can make people miss. He’s just a really complete player.”
Since stepping in as the starter seven games ago, Wilson has recaptured some of that Seahawks magic he lost during two seasons with the Denver Broncos. He is completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He isn’t the runner he was earlier in his career, but he has enough mobility to evade a pass rush and keep a play alive. Pittsburgh is also 6-1 since he took away the starting job from Justin Fields.
“Ideally, you want to get good pass rush with the four and be able to play the coverages you like,” said Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “Sometimes with these mobile quarterbacks, that's not always possible. You may have to add a guy or two. And play.
Yeah, he's mobile still. Really playing good. It will be a challenge. It will be very similar to what we just had a couple days ago.”
Fangio was referring to Carolina’s Bryce Young, who was elusive enough to pass for 191 yards run for 29 in a 22-16 loss to the Eagles.
As for Barkley, Tomlin called him, “the most significant acquisition in the NFL in 2024.”
"He’s been dominant, eye-opening at times, obviously,” Tomlin said to ProFootballTalk. “Highlight-reel caliber plays, long runs, touchdowns, etc. It starts there for us. If you can’t minimize him in some way, you’re not even going to position yourself to have a chance to be successful.”
Pittsburgh has the league’s fourth-ranked rush defense, allowing 91.5 yards per game. Thanks to Barkley, the Eagles own the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense, averaging 190.5 yards per game on the ground.
