Nick Sirianni's Culture Quiets Eagles Superstar Storm, Wants Focus On Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach did not seem too concerned that a little dustoff between his two key players would derail a potential Super Bowl season.

Ed Kracz

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks onto the field during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks onto the field during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni fully understood there would be questions about the latest superstar storm to move into South Philly. That of course is the drama surrounding Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, a tempest perhaps strong enough to knock an 11-2 Eagles on a franchise-record-tying nine straight wins off its moorings.

“I know there’s going to be a lot more questions about this,” said Sirianni, staring out into a sea of reporters gathered for his Wednesday news conference. “I can see guys kind of in your seats getting ready to ask me another question. I understand there are definitely questions you guys are going to have based off the last couple days.”

That said, Sirianni said he would prefer questions be asked about Sunday’s opponent, the AFC North-leading, 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Suffice it to say that Sirianni is confident that the culture he has built since the day he was hired in early 2021 is strong enough to quiet that Hurts-Brown howling squall.

“I won’t get into the message, but just tried to emphasize 'tough, detailed, together,'” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about that this year.”

He then repeated those three words over three times – tough, detailed, together.

“What I’ve noticed about this football team is they are so locked in and determined to get better each day,” he said.

Even Hurts and Brown. Especially Hurts and Brown.

“I see them working to get better together, whether that’s after an install meeting where they gather in here and talk about how A.J. will run a route or how Jalen will read it, all those different things. They spend so much time on that.

“These guys are so locked in and focused on getting better and getting better together so they are on the same page to go and accomplish the things we want to accomplish, and I witness that every single day.”

So maybe this storm will blow itself out by the time kickoff arrives at 4:25 on Sunday.

“I can’t dictate what questions you guys are asking me but I can do this to the team - you address it, you talk about it, you put it out there so that you can be here (focused) and here only for the Pittsburgh Steelers because this is a really good football that’s coming in here and we have to be on our ‘A’ game," he said. "All our focus now, after you talk about it and after you go through all your conversations there is, boom, now our focus is on this.”

