Bears Urged To Pair Ben Johnson With Eagles' 'High-End' Free Agent
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a lot of work to do right when the playoffs come to an end.
Whether the Eagles end the season in glory while hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, or the season ends prematurely, changes are on the way. Philadelphia has a handful of high-impact players heading to free agency. Some may return, but some will end up playing elsewhere by the time the 2025 season gets here.
Philadelphia is a team that clearly knows how to build a team. That's why other teams likely will look to some of the Eagles' free agents with the hopes they can do the same. One player who absolutely rebuilt his value ahead of free agency is 25-year-old guard Mekhi Becton. He was drafted with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft by the New York Jets and had an up-and-down stint with the team.
Becton will head to free agency and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated him as a top possible target for the Chicago Bears after landing Ben Johnson to be the team's next head coach.
"A multi-faceted rushing attack and a powerful offensive line were the calling cards of Johnson's offense in Detroit," Knox said. "Therefore, Chicago should target high-end, starting-caliber free agents like Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton, and Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman early in free agency."
Any team that is looking to bolster the offensive line should consider Becton. While this is the case, hopefully, the Eagles bring him back instead.
