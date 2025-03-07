Bears Vet Called 'Perfect' Replacement For Eagles' Mekhi Becton
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made on big move to retain a breakout star this offseason. Could another be on the way?
Zack Baun re-signed with the Eagles on a three-year deal after signing a modest one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason. Former first-round pick Mekhi Becton was in a similar boat after an up-and-down stint with the New York Jets. He settled for a one-year deal with the Eagles and was fantastic.
He performed well above the $2.75 million deal that he got and will likely cash in, like Baun. Will that be with Philadelphia? There have been some reports that Becton could be open to a return. After such a great season, there's no reason why the Eagles shouldn't consider bringing him back.
If the Eagles fail to do so, though, they will likely need to bring in a cheaper option in free agency and hope someone can break out like Becton did.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Bradley Locker made a list of "perfect" free-agent matches for each team and mentioned Chicago Bears guard Matt Pryor for Philadelphia if Becton leaves.
"Philadelphia Eagles: G Matt Pryor," Locker said. "Howie Roseman’s offseason has already been hectic, from replacing Kellen Moore to re-signing both Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun. The Eagles very well could need to find a short-term replacement for Mekhi Becton at right guard, and Pryor is underrated. Across 1,005 snaps with the Bears last year, Pryor amassed a 69.9 overall PFF grade, including a 78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade.
"The 30-year-old also ranked fifth among qualified guards with an 84.3 PFF pass-blocking grade on RPOs. It just so happens that the Eagles have run the second-most RPOs in football since 2023. Perhaps Roseman could replace one 6-foot-7 guard with another former Eagle who likely wouldn’t cost too much on the books but could prove to be a smart, low-key signing."
Pryor is 30 years old and already has experience playing with the Eagles. He was in Philadelphia for the first two years of his career in 2019 and 2020. He spent the 2024 season with the Bears and certainly would be less expensive than Becton. While this is the case, the Eagles had arguably the best offensive line in football last year. If it's no broken, don't fix it. It makes sense to bring Becton back, if the price is right.
More NFL: Eagles Pro Bowler Linked To AFC Contender After Release