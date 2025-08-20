Being The Smartest Guy In The Room Has Advantages For Eagles RB
PHILADELPHIA – He’s always the smartest guy in the room, and not in a know-it-all sort of way. It’s meant in a good way when it comes to Will Shipley. That’s how Saquon Barkley complimented the Eagles’ second-year running back earlier in training camp.
“That’s an incredible compliment coming from him,” said Shipley after Day 16 of training cap. “…In terms of my IQ and what I bring to the table is something I’ve always taken a lot of pride in. I believe I’m a guy who gets better from quarter one to quarter two and all the way through quarter four, and that’s because of the IQ and preparation that goes into it.”
A.J. Dillon double-downed on Shipley’s IQ following Tuesday’s practice.
“He’s a really, really smart guy,” said Dillon. “Being around him a little bit, I feel like eventually, you get to this point and everybody is super-talented, fast and all those intangibles. But one of his biggest intangibles is that he’s really smart.
“The way he has grasped different concepts, you want to be at the RB2 spot, have somebody who can really understand and be ready for whenever your number’s called. Obviously, you’re not getting as many reps, necessarily, as the starting guy. But hey, you gotta go in, God forbid, Saquon’s shoe is untied, and you gotta go in for a play. He knows what he needs to do. It’s cool to see.”
Will Shipley Uses His IQ And Preparation To His Advantage
Shipley puts in an incredible amount of preparation, and the payoff should come this season with him and Dillon being the two options behind Barkley.
“Football is such a physical sport but where you can really find yourself separating, when the physical talents aren’t far apart from each other, is on the mental side, the IQ side, the pre-week film that you watch, all that stuff matters,” he said. “I think that’s something that is going to be able to take me from being good to eventually great to wherever else it takes me.”
During Tuesday’s practice, the Eagles threw the ball to Shipley four straight times. He says that the Eagles haven’t communicated exactly what his role will be behind Barkley, or how that will be shared with Dillon, but they have thrown the ball an awful lot to him this summer. They have also used Barkley and Dillon in the pass game.
Shipley isn't expected to play Friday night against the Jets, which means his snap load this summer will total 14, all of which came in only one preseason game. As a rookie, he played in two exhibition games with 40 snaps.
Exactly what the roles will be for Shipley and Dillon have yet to be communicated by the coaching staff, though Dillon played in the second preseason game while Shipley was given the game off.
“I’m blessed for sure to get a little bit of rest on the physical side of it, and I think I just have to continue to keep doing my job,” he said. “I think the role they see for me, I’m fitting very well into. I just want to continue to exceed that and exceed their expectations and show I can do more of what they’re asking of me. Whenever that opportunity comes, I’ll be ready for it.”
