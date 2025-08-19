Eagles Day 17 Overreactions: Riding the Cornerback Rollercoaster
PHILADELPHIA – Enter one receiver, John Metchie. Exit another, Johnny Wilson.
John Metchie made his Eagles practice debut on Tuesday, a day after passing his physical, and the trade with the Texans was made official. The logjam at receiver may have loosened up a bit when Bretto Toth appeared to roll up on Wilson’s ankle during one team drill. Wilson didn’t stay down long, pushing himself up, but hopped off the field on his right leg.
It looked like an ankle injury, and it looked serious, though perhaps Wilson will have some good news after further examination, the way left guard Landon Dickerson did when he appeared to suffer a serious knee injury more than a week ago.
As it was, he hobbled into the trainer’s tent, was loaded onto a cart, and brought inside the team’s facility. Wilson has been having a strong training camp and preseason, but if this is serious, the trade for Metchie will prove prophetic.
Metchie looked pretty good, despite the crash course in the playbook, with receiver coach Aaron Moorehead tutoring him between reps.
On one play, Moorehead ran up to the slot, where Metchie was lined up for a play in team drills to presumably give him some details about the call just made in the huddle. Metchie nodded his head. During Jalen Hurts' ceadence, he went in motion from left to right. The ball was snapped as he came to a stop on the other side of the formation. He ran out about 10 yards and made a catch.
“It was a big learning process,” said Metchie. “Two things are happening: one, it’s a mental learning process. You have to learn a new offense, new scheme, really the words. And second, it’s just football.
“When you’re out there, football is football. You run routes. You play offense against the defense. It’s kind those two things. One, you keep it football, and on the other hand, on the mental aspect, you’re trying to learn a whole new concept, a whole new lingo.”
Only one more day of camp remains with the final preseason game coming up Friday against the Jets, and with that there is still one very large question that loomed over each day of camp: Will the Eagles ever figure out a starting second cornerback? It’s been absolutely maddening watching each of the three challengers – four if you count rookie Mac McWilliams – ride the rollercoaster, going up and down daily.
Riding the Cornerback Rollercoaster
Let’s overreact to the battle and more:
Adoree Jackson. If the season started tomorrow, my guess is Jackson would be the starter. He may have had his best day of camp, making an athletic play on a quick throw to Dallas Goedert. Jackson leaped over Goedert from the back to knock away the ball, doing so without interfering with the tight end.
Kelee Ringo. It’s getting more difficult to project that Ringo will make the 53-man roster. His strong special teams play might save him, but don’t be surprised to see general manager Howie Roseman try to find a trade partner to take Ringo.
Jakorian Bennett. He was a late-comer to the cornerback party, and because, the season doesn’t start tomorrow, he could wedge his way into the starting lineup to face Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens on opening night. He made a couple of pass breakups and, after one, gave the finger-wag toward receiver Darius Cooper after Bennett gained inside leverage and forced Hurts to throw the ball behind his receiver.
Jalen Carter. The defensive tackle made a nice rip move past Tyler Steen on one play. On the next play, Cam Jurgens and Steen double-teamed Carter. Other than that, Steen had a nice practice. Carter can make the best of them look foolish.
Matt Pryor. A day after getting first-team reps at right tackle, the veteran moved to left tackle and took first-team reps. It was much more of a struggle for Pryor on the left side than on the right. Either way, Kendall Lamm’s job security could be in jeopardy.
