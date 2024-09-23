Belief Growing Ex-Eagles Star Will Land With Surprise
One of the most talked about topics in football over the last few weeks has been where star linebacker Haason Reddick ultimately will land if he gets traded again.
He shined for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two seasons but was dealt to the New York Jets, and now it seems like he could be moved again. It's unclear if he actually will get traded again, but ESPN's Dan Graziano mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a possible landing spot.
"Let's start with the messiest current contract situation in the league," Graziano said. "The Jets acquired Reddick from the Eagles in April for a 2026 third-round pick. He has yet to play or even practice for them. Reddick wanted a new contract from the Eagles, who decided they'd rather trade him than pay him what he wanted. That only transferred the problem to the Jets, who still haven't worked out a contract extension with Reddick. He sat out the offseason, training camp, and the first three games of the regular season, incurring millions of dollars in fines...
"Potential landing spot: Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the same team that drafted Reddick in the first round in 2017. It's a different front office and a different coaching staff than Arizona had the first time he was there. The Cardinals' offense looks as if it could be stellar, but their defense needs help -- they are 28th in pass rush win rate at 28.9%. Other possibilities include the Buccaneers, (San Francisco 49ers), and (Chicago Bears)."
Tampa Bay already has surprised the football world early this season. Could the Buccaneers now swing a blockbuster trade?
