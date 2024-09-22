Belief Growing Eagles Could Trade Star To Patriots
Will the Philadelphia Eagles swing a major trade in the not-so-distant future?
It's certainly a possibility.
Philadelphia already has been active so far this season. The Eagles have been making moves left and right regarding the practice squad and could swing a trade or two in the near future. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass in November, and Philadelphia likely will be active.
One player who already has been mentioned as a trade target is linebacker Devin White. He has had a significantly less-than-expected role this season, and ESPN's Dan Graziano called the New England Patriots a possible fit.
"The 26-year-old former Buccaneers star signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Eagles this offseason, but he lost the starting middle linebacker job to Nakobe Dean," Graziano said. "He sat out the first game of the season because of an ankle injury but was a healthy inactive for the Week 2 Monday night game against the Falcons. Of the $4 million the Eagles gave him, more than half was in the form of a signing bonus, so he'd be an extremely cheap veteran option for a team in need. White had 83 tackles and two interceptions last season in Tampa Bay.
"Potential landing spot: Buffalo Bills. They lost Matt Milano to a torn biceps in the preseason and Terrel Bernard to a pectoral strain in Week 2 against Miami. Buffalo could use more veteran support on the second and third levels of the defense. The (Las Vegas Raiders) and Patriots also make sense."
It sounds like White's time in Philadelphia may not be long.
