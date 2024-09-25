Belief Growing Lions Will Target Ex-Eagles Star
The Detroit Lions already are among the top contenders in the NFC but could they get even better soon?
The Philadelphia Eagles are among the top contenders as well and, at some point, could end up facing off against the Lions down the line. The two sides won't face off in the regular season, but they both have high hopes to continue playing long after the regular season ends.
If the Eagles and Lions both continue playing the way they have to begin the season, each could look to make big moves around the trade deadline to add even more depth to their rosters.
It's a little too early to predict what will happen, but former Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick clearly is the top trade candidate in the league right now. He currently is with the New York Jets, but he is holding out, and there is no end in sight.
A trade is seeming more likely, and because of this, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Lions as one of the top two suitors for him because they need some linebacker help.
"Jets edge-rusher Haason Reddick remains in our top spot because a contract resolution between him and New York does not feel imminent," Knox said. "He wants a new deal, and the team isn't racing to give him one. Nearly two weeks ago, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that "people that know him well" believe the 30-year-old could be willing to sit out the entire season. Nothing has changed since then...
"The Detroit Lions, who are hoping to make a Super Bowl run this season, should be calling about him now. They need a high-end edge-rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and their 2024 experiment with Marcus Davenport may already be over...The Cardinals ($23.7 million) and Lions ($31.5 million) both have the cap space to offer Reddick a new contract if that's what it takes to acquire him. Potential Suitors: Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals"
Detroit has a chance to make a run this year and adding the former Eagles star only could help, but it would make Philadelphia's life more difficult.