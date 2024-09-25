Eagles Called Top Trade Spot For Texans Playmaker
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot going for them right now.
Philadelphia is 2-1 on the young season and seems poised to make some noise this season. The Eagles have one of the most well-built rosters in football but currently is dealing with a handful of injuries.
The Eagles' offense has taken a big hit, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey all dealing with various injuries. Philadelphia could use some more depth at the receiver position to help fill in, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called the Eagles one of the top landing spots for Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods.
"The Eagles probably aren't prying Darius Slayton away from the rival Giants, but they might be able to snag receiver Robert Woods from the Houston Texans," Knox said. "Philadelphia might be in the market for receiver help, as A.J. Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury while DeVonta Smith exited Sunday's game with a concussion...
"Through three games this, the 32-year-old has only caught two passes for 18 yards. He's set to be a free agent in the spring, and Houston is unlikely to retain him. It has a pair of good young receivers in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and if the team is eager to bring back an older vet next year, Stefon Diggs will take priority. The Texans could also save $6.5 million in 2024 cap space by trading Woods."
Philadelphia could use a receiver, and Woods is a veteran who could help without spending too much. Why not attempt to pry him away from the Texans?
More NFL: Eagles Star Takes Hard Stance On Nick Sirianni's Job