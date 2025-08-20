Confirmed: Eagles Signing New Linebacker
The Philadelphia Eagles made yet another depth move on Wednesday.
Philadelphia has been looking around at the free agent and trade markets and it resulted in the team's second move of the week on Wednesday. This past weekend, the Eagles acquired wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans.
On Wednesday, the Eagles followed up by releasing wide receiver Giles Jackson to make room on the roster for linebacker Chance Campbell, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, confirmed by the team.
"Ahead of Friday's preseason finale, the Eagles signed linebacker Chance Campbell to the roster on Wednesday morning. To make room, the team released wide receiver Giles Jackson," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson said. "Campbell is wearing No. 59. A native of Ellicott City, Maryland, Campbell started his college career at the University of Maryland before transferring to Ole Miss for his final collegiate season.
The Eagles continue to look for ways to bolster the roster
"In that 2021 campaign, Campbell led the Rebels with 109 total tackles and was second with 12.5 tackles for loss. He recovered three fumbles to lead the SEC. The 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in four games in the 2023 season, notching three total tackles on defense."
Campbell has four games of NFL experience under his belt. All came with the Titans in 2023. He recorded three tackles over that stretch. His season ended afterward as he was placed on the Injured Reserve.
He missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL and now will try to work his way back and make the Eagles' roster with time running out before the 2025 season kicks off. He's just 25 years old and the Titans saw enough upside to promote him to the active roster a few years ago. It will be interesting to see if he can pick up any steam as he bounces back from the injuries. If not, he could quickly turn into a practice squad candidate. That part is speculation. What's confirmed is that Campbell is coming to town.