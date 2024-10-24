Big Test Awaits Pair Of Eagles Rookies in Cincinnati
PHILADELPHIA – This may be bigger than any test Quinyon Mitchell took at Toledo or Cooper DeJean had at Iowa. The two Eagles rookies have had two very good teachers to get them ready – A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Going against Brown and Smith should have them ready for the challenge of playing Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins when the two teams collide Sunday (1 p.m./CBS) in Cincinnati.
“It’s good to have two guys like (Brown and Smith) to get their perspective on it,” said DeJean.
Added Mitchell: “I wouldn’t compare (Chase and Higgins) at all (to Brown and Smith), but I would say they’re two great receivers. That’s what I see.”
Ranking which tandem is better is a fool’s pursuit, and Nick Sirianni didn’t go there on Wednesday when asked to evaluate the two tandems.
“Both big time,” said the Eagles coach. “A ton of respect for Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. I think the kid from Princeton (Bengals receiver Andrei Iosivas) is doing well, too. I obviously wouldn't want anyone else but our guys with DeVonta and A.J.
“Again, it will be fun for fans to watch the combination of all those playmakers on the field. I know you want me to rank them. I'm not going to rank them. But a ton of respect for both. Love the guys that we have and a lot of respect over there for how they have done it, and how they have done it for many years.”
Ranking them doesn’t matter. Stopping them does, at least from the Eagles’ perspective, and, so far, Mitchell and DeJean have been worth every resource general manager Howie Roseman spent on scouting them and then drafting them in the first and second rounds, respectively, six months ago.
“I approach it the same each and every week with how I prepare, but they’re two great receivers and they have a great quarterback, too, so it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be a good matchup, so I have to make sure I’m technically sound,” said Mitchell, who has played 97 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.
DeJean just became a starter two games ago but is already graded as the Eagles’ best defender during that time by Pro Football Focus.
“Their quarterback’s pretty good,” said DeJean. “He likes to stay on time, he can throw the deep ball, throw over the middle, throw short, so we have to get him off schedule a little bit, get him off his spot, try to speed him up a little bit.
“Obviously he’s got a lot of targets out there that are pretty good, including their tight ends as well as their receivers. Coverage as a whole we’re going to have to be focused every single snap.”
The Bengals’ weapons are supplemented by quarterback Joe Burrow, who has already thrown 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions By way of comparison, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has seven touchdowns with another four rushing and four picks, but none in the last two games.
Clearly, the Bengals’ offensive arsenal presents a threat to the Eagles streak of not allowing a touchdown in nine straight quarters.
“It helps us seeing AJ and DeVonta and our receivers in practice every week, so that helps us, but they present their challenges,” said DeJean. “Ja’Marr and Burrow have played together for a while and you throw Tee Higgins in there, he’s another good receiver. Big guy. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us. We just have to stay focused and prepare throughout the week.”