Bill Belichick Certainly Loves Eagles Star: 'Best Player On The Field'
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have a budding, young superstar on their hands.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. The most talked about players on the roster this season certainly have been offensive stars like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and AJ Brown. While this is the case, they aren't the only stars on the team.
Eagles second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter has taken the league by storm this year. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was named to the All-Pro second team. Carter is just 23 years old and looks like a game-breaker. Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald even recently compared Carter to himself.
He isn't the only person who has had high praise for Carter. New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick discussed the playoffs and Super Bowl matchup recently on "The Pat McAfee Show" and called Carter the best player on the field for Philadelphia.
"Plays like that you have to live with for six months or actually longer than that, but until you start training camp," Belichick said when discussing how individual plays can lose playoff games. "You just feel like you blew the game and lost it on fundamentals, ball security, or bad tackling like the Rams had. Not blocking Jalen Carter. He's lined up on a defensive lineman, that's three technique. He's the best player on the field and gets a free run at the quarterback two plays in a row on the last two plays of your season. Those are heartbreaking."
Clearly, Belichick knows what he's talking about. If he has that much praise for Carter at just 23 years old, imagine how good he's going to be with a little more time under his belt.
More NFL: Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Addresses Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl