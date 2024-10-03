Eagles Listed Among Trade Fits For $140 Million Star
There could be a massive trade in the National Football League in the very near future.
The National Football League is just over a month away, but there already has been some chatter about a possible deal. Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams wants out and it seems like he will be traded sooner rather than later.
It has been reported that the New York Jets may be Adams' preferred landing spot, but that doesn't mean that other teams won't get involved. NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich put together a list of hypothetical landing spots for Adams and surprisingly mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a reputation for being involved in every trade, even if it’s just to check up on the price," Ulrich said. "However, I could see Philadelphia getting involved for more than just due diligence in this case. The team entered the season with questions about the depth at receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and both being out with injuries played a significant role in yet another blowout loss to the Buccaneers.
"Both Brown and Smith have a good chance to be back after Philadelphia’s bye this week, and trading for Adams to be the No. 3 receiver would probably be overkill. I doubt the Eagles would want to pay full price to do that. But if the situation with Adams drags out and the market is softer than expected, adding Adams would improve the Eagles’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and ultimately, that’s one of the biggest things Roseman cares about."
It would be nice to see Adams on the field in Philadelphia, but it shouldn't be considered likely. The Eagles already have two expensive receivers as well as an expensive running back. The Eagles would have to do some serious cap gymnastics even to be able to bring in Adams' contract.
A trade for Adams is a fun idea and it wouldn't be surprising to see Roseman put a call in, but don't get your hopes up.