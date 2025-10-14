Blockbuster Eagles Trade Speculation Heating Up After Shocking Retirement
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in football, but the last few weeks haven't been too kind. They lost back to back games to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants before losing defensive end Za'Darius Smith to retirement.
With Smith retiring, the Eagles could look to make a move for a new edge rusher, especially considering this short losing streak they're on.
Olivia Reiner recently listed superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson as a potential solution for the Eagles if Philadelphia is willing to trade a haul to land him in return.
Trey Hendrickson is the perfect trade target for the Eagles
"If Trey Hendrickson is on the table for the Eagles, that would mean Howie Roseman is ready to throw the kitchen sink at the 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals," Reiner wrote. "Hendrickson, the 2024 NFL sack leader (17½), is in the final year of his contract. Back in August, the 30-year-old Hendrickson and the Bengals agreed to restructure the last year of his deal, increasing his salary for 2025 and ending his hold-in over unsuccessful contract extension negotiations.
Before reworking his contract, the Bengals had granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. At the time, The Athletic reported that Cincinnati was seeking — at a minimum — a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick in return. Has that asking price come down six games into the season? Or could the Eagles get into a bidding war with other pass rush-needy NFC teams, especially the San Francisco 49ers, at the trade deadline, driving up the return for Hendrickson?"
Trading for Hendrickson wouldn't be easy, but he's losing some value with each passing week. It likely starts with the Eagles' 2026 first round pick, but it's hard to tell Hendrickson's value beyond that. He's a star on the edge and would help bring the Eagles defense back to what it was last season.
The Eagles should only make a blockbuster move like this if they're certain they can re-sign him to a massive deal. It would be reckless to lose the team's first round pick and potentially more for a rental player. If this deal is to happen, expect it to come with a huge extension for Hendrickson in Philadelphia.
