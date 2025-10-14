AFC Contender Getting Buzz As Trade Suitor For Eagles' AJ Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two games in a row and they're on the verge of watching their season fall apart. In Week 7, the Eagles will travel to play the Minnesota Vikings and it's not going to be a walk in the park.
After losing two games in a row, trade speculation has been growing for the Eagles, especially that surrounding star wide receiver AJ Brown. Brown is reportedly unhappy with his situation in Philadelphia, which could spark a big midseason trade that sends him to a different contender.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today recently added fuel to the fire of Brown's trade buzz and linked him to the New England Patriots as a potential landing spot.
AJ Brown trade buzz heats up as Eagles lose second consecutive game
"This one just feels like a familiar and good formula. A team with an improving young quarterback on a rookie deal who needs to upgrade the positions around him with lots of cap space," Ostly wrote. "Stefon Diggs is playing very well this season, given he'll soon be 32 years old and is a calendar year removed from a serious knee injury. He and 31-year-old tight end Hunter Henry have been quarterback Drake Maye's top targets this season.
"Acquiring Brown would give the Patriots a top wideout for Maye while he's still cost-controlled. They have an extra fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to use in a package for Brown. The Eagles and Patriots won't match up in the regular season until 2027, unless they face off in the Super Bowl first."
The Patriots would make plenty of sense as a suitor for Brown. Drake Maye has looked very good and the Patriots are sitting near the top of the league at the moment. Adding Brown to a solid offense that desperately needs help at wide receiver would be a huge boost in the right direction. Maye and Brown would thrive together.
The Eagles should only entertain the idea of trading the star receiver if he demands out. But if that ends up being the case, it wouldn't be the end of the world. Brown is a very valuable weapon, but he doesn't fit the Eagles offense like he would other teams. Adding some top draft capital might be better in the long run.
