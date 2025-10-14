Blockbuster Steelers-Eagles Mock Trade Sends Superstar To Pittsburgh
The Philadelphia Eagles have been battling some drama this season. They're on a two-game losing streak heading into Week 7 and wide receiver AJ Brown is seemingly upset with his place in the offense.
With Brown's ongoing drama stewing, trade rumors have begun swirling. There are plenty of suitors around the league who could look to swing a massive trade for the star wide receiver. If Brown ends up demanding a trade, the Eagles would likely move him for a huge haul.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as a trade landing spot for Brown this season. Benjamin noted tight end Pat Freiermuth, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and a 2026 third-round pick as the potential compensation going back to Philadelphia in the deal.
Steelers called top trade fit for Eagles WR AJ Brown
"Why on Earth would the Steelers deal for Brown when they already spent picks and big money to land Brown's former college teammate, DK Metcalf, this offseason? Because they're all in on winning with Aaron Rodgers this year, and their 4-1 start suggests they'll remain aggressive in roster-building," Benjamin wrote. "Freiermuth doesn't have a major role in Steel City anymore, but he might offer both blocking and pass-catching depth as a potential Dallas Goedert successor.
"Highsmith, meanwhile, is often nicked up but a proven edge rusher (29 sacks, 56 quarterback hits since 2022) to help fill the Eagles' blatant need there. Philadelphia might also send one of its own reserve pass-rushers, like Azeez Ojulari, back to Pittsburgh in this scenario."
The Steelers would make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Brown. Pittsburgh is seemingly all in to win this season with Aaron Rodgers under center. They have a firm grasp on the division, but it seems like the team is still missing some firepower. Adding to the wide receiver room would make a lot of sense, especially after Calvin Austin's injury. The Steelers have the draft capital to make a move, and it would give them the boost they need.
The Eagles might not want to trade Brown, but they might receive an offer they can't refuse. The Steelers have the young players and draft capital to make a deal. If Brown forces his way out of Philadelphia, this idea makes plenty of sense.
