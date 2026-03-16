AJ Brown Sweepstakes Looms After Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Deal

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles made a great move.

The Eagles found a way to keep veteran tight end, Dallas Goedert, around for the 2026 season on a team-friendly deal and preserved significant salary cap space in the process. Goedert, who racked up a career-high 11 touchdown receptions in 2025, is sticking around on a $7 million deal for the 2026 season.

Naturally, the fact that the Eagles were able to get a deal done — and save salary cap space in the process — led many to wonder if this was a sign of a trade to come centered around superstar wide receiver AJ Brown. Quickly after reports popped up indicating that Goedert was staying, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there are "no new developments" on a Brown trade.

"Even though the Eagles now are bringing back tight end Dallas Goedert, there are no new developments regarding the status of wide receiver AJ Brown," Schefter wrote.

There is no deal yet

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Even though the Eagles now are bringing back tight end Dallas Goedert, there are no new developments regarding the status of wide receiver AJ Brown https://t.co/oJGcT0JO2R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2026

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared on Monday morning that "various times" over the weekend there were times when it felt like a move was coming, but obviously nothing got done.

"Because the void date got moved back so many times, people assumed that it was one of the other," Rapoport said. "First of all, AJ Brown's situation, I would say at various times over the last three days looked like one thing definitely was going to happen, then it was clear something else was going to happen. There were various points where I really, firmly believed AJ Brown was going to be traded. There were, originally four teams, that were interested that Brown would really like to go to. In the end, probably two.

"The Rams were one and looked into it deeply. Ultimately decided it wasn't for them. They are, essentially as far as I can tell, out on this situation. The New England Patriots, who have had consistent dialogue with the Eagles and AJ Brown, they are still in it. Part of the problem here and the reason why the cap number was such a big thing, if the Eagles traded AJ Brown now, it would be be $40 million gets accelerated into their cap right now as dead money. If they do it after June 1, it's just $20 million."

From @GMFB: A future AJ Brown trade remains a possibility, but by Dallas Goeddert returning to the #Eagles, it removed any time element. Brown's trade scenarios may be revisited in June. pic.twitter.com/B0MB8UoL97 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2026

At the end of the day, there's so much noise out there, but Brown is a member of the Eagles. The Goedert deal didn't trigger some sort of blockbuster trade and there is still no end in sight. Goedert and Brown have been connected throughout the offseason, but there is no trade in sight.