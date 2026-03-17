How Eagles-AJ Brown Buzz Has Completely Shifted

The Philadelphia Eagles currently still employ AJ Brown, despite an offseason full of trade rumors.

If you have been following along with the superstar receiver, you likely saw that the trade buzz around him picked up steam last week. On Friday morning, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Los Angeles Rams were still interested in a deal for Brown — along with the New England Patriots. By the early afternoon, Russini reported that the Rams and Patriots weren't just interested, but also making "strong pushes" to acquire Brown. A few hours later, Russini reported that neither would be getting Brown and if he is going to be traded, it won't be until closer to June 1.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio followed up on the roller coaster of trade rumors and said that some around the league still view a deal as "inevitable," but he is still in town. On Monday, Russini said she doesn't think Brown will play another game for the Eagles, but said again that June 1 makes more sense now.

Will the Eagles make a move over the next few months?

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Despite chatter late last week surrounding his status, Brown remains on Philadelphia’s roster for now. I still believe he has played his last down as an Eagle," Russini wrote. "Two teams, the Rams and Patriots, pushed hard to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler. But Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hung onto Brown for the time being, also re-signing Dallas Goedert to a one-year deal after postponing the tight end’s void date a second time.

"So, what does it all mean? In the grand scheme of Philly’s void-year-riddled cap puzzle, trading Brown after June 1 makes more financial sense. Interest remains in the 28-year-old, and I expect trade buzz to likely heat up in earnest again closer to June."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport even said that there were times over this past weekend in which he thought a deal was going to get done. But it didn't. If the Eagles are actually going to trade Brown, it has always made more financial sense to do it after June 1. But that then impacts the return and everything of that nature. It's a balancing act and the last few days pointed to the idea of getting a deal done in the near future, but now the reports out there have certainly shifted to June. At the end of the day, these are all rumors and reports. Nothing really matters until it comes straight from the team, clearly. There has already been so much shifting information out there.