Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Ex-Eagles Star With Lions
Soon enough, one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles likely will be on the move.
Philadelphia traded star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 season, and it is looking like one of the smartest moves of the offseason. We are four weeks into the next season, with Week 5 action set to kick off on Thursday night.
Reddick hasn't taken the field yet or even reported to the Jets' facilities. He wants a new deal and won't report without one. The Jets won't discuss a deal unless he reports. It's a whole mess with no end in sight. At this point, it seems like the trade will be a relative failure for the Jets.
It doesn't seem like he will play for the organization, and New York may end up trading him to recoup some assets.
Each week, there has been more speculation about a possible move, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has the Detroit Lions as a possible landing spot for him in his Week 5 NFL trade block big board list.
"We'll keep our reasoning here brief," Knox said. "Pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who logged double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons, will likely remain in our top spot for as long as he refuses to suit up for the New York Jets. The 30-year-old is a proven playmaker at one of the NFL's most premium positions. Full stop. There should be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring him...
"Reddick would also be a logical trade target for the Lions, who recently lost edge-rusher Marcus Davenport to a biceps injury. Adding Reddick would give Detroit a high-end complement opposite Aidan Hutchinson and would help shore up a defense that showed some vulnerability against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4."
This isn't the first time Detroit has been mentioned, and likely won't be the last. Hopefully, the saga will come to an end soon.