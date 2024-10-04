Ex-Cowboys Starter Linked To Eagles As Upgrade
It's clear that the Philadelphia Eagles could use a boost right now.
This isn't surprising or even a bad thing. Philadelphia has a very well-built roster, but injuries have hurt the team so far this season. The Eagles have a 2-2 record and will look to get back on track in Week 6 action against the Cleveland Browns.
If the Eagles wanted to add, now would be the time. Philadelphia is on its bye week and would have more time to get a new player up to speed.
There are plenty of free agents out there who still could help, and FanSided's Geoffrey Knox called former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Randy Gregory a fit for Philadelphia.
"Randy Gregory's age almost got him thrown off of this list," Knox said. "He turns 32 on November 23rd. Then, it hit us. Edge rushers can play well into their thirties. Come to think of it, Philly's best pass rusher is the oldest one they employ Gregory vanished from our minds' forefronts once he left the Dallas Cowboys.
"He has only registered 5.5 sacks during his 22 most recent games, but he could do some damage as part of an Eagles rotation. We know you hate former Cowboys, but ask yourself this. Are you sure Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith are better players than Gregory is?"
Gregory has plenty of experience in the division and had 3.5 sacks last year in 16 games played while making three starts. The Eagles could use a boost and Gregory could be a fit.
