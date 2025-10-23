Brandon Graham's Storybook Ending Has A Sequel With Some Juice
PHILADELPHIA – That storybook ending Brandon Graham penned when he retired last March, with an emotional speech given while framed by the two Lombardi Trophies he helped deliver, has a sequel.
“That storybook can still be there, but reality set in,” said Graham on Wednesday, his first practice after unretiring. “I still had the urge. I felt like I was still on my game last year and still felt like I could help the team. If I didn't feel like that, I wouldn't be back.”
Somewhere in the back of his mind, when he made that speech on March 18, Graham sort of knew that might not truly be the end. Still, he was settling nicely into retirement, playing golf and spending time with his family, running his kids to and from school and to their activities. In between, he was showing up at the Eagles’ facility to work out every day. He had his own space inside the coaches’ locker room.
“I’m not surprised because he’s been working out with us like, you know, even in the summertime I remember coming in and BG was in,” said teammate Josh Uche. “He was always working out.”
Uche saw him so much, he began to wonder if Graham really did retire.
“I couldn’t tell,” he said. “I walk in, he’s watching film just like us. I just felt like football is one thing that I feel like BG can never get away from. Being retired I figured he’d be a coach or something, so when he wasn’t coaching, I’m, like, all right, something might be up. It’s great to have him back.”
Brandon Graham Discusses Decision To Return
Graham admitted he will wake up sore on Thursday morning after donning the pads for the first time since he took 13 snaps in Super Bowl LIX. It’s all part of ramping up for a role that may come Sunday when the New York Giants visit or after the bye week, on Monday night, Nov. 10, in Green Bay.
He said he wasn’t sure what the plan will be, but just knows that, once the soreness passes, he will offer fresh legs to whatever and whenever the role develops.
Graham said he had to talk to his wife when the Eagles first reached out to him before the season. He wasn’t sure then, and the Eagles signed Za’Darius Smith. When Smith retired, the Eagles got back in touch, and Graham and his wife, after further conversation, agreed to put the pads back on and go for another spin.
“We talked about it,” said Graham. “She said, ‘Man, you went out on top.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s cool.’ …It was like man, if I still feel like I can play, why not? And I feel like we got a good team, too. That’s another thing. If the team wasn’t good I’d be like I’m sorry, I gotta go.
“But I do feel like we have an opportunity of a lifetime right now with these people on the team, and how we’ve done a great job putting this team together. I still feel like I have a duty to come in here and help because I still feel like I have some juice left.”
