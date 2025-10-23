Eagles Offensive Lineman Admits What's Apparent - He's Not 100 Percent
PHILADELPHIA – Landon Dickerson admitted he isn’t healthy, but everyone knew that. It was evident from the start of the season, when the Eagles left guard suited up just a few weeks after having a meniscus cleanup on his right knee.
That came on the heels of knee surgery not long after celebrating winning Super Bowl LIX. Then his back barked early in the season. Then, just when he was feeling better, the ankle twisted, forcing him to miss the first game against the New York Giants. Dickerson was hit with a double whammy on the team’s Wednesday practice report when he was listed as a limited participant because of his back and ankle injuries.
“It (stinks),” he said on Wednesday. “You start off the year having surgery, and you don’t get back to 100 percent. You try and go play, you’re getting messed up again. And you kind of get into a cycle of that. But yeah, it’s just football.”
Dickerson said he was playing at 70 to 75 percent healthy. Asked if he would say that 75 percent healthy is good, the lineman said, “Not necessarily.”
He had started feeling better when the Eagles played the Broncos, but then his ankle was injured, and that was why he missed the first game against New York, four days later.
“I had definitely started feeling better in that (Denver) game, then you end up having that, and you go back and do it all over again,” he said.
Dickerson is expected to play in the rematch against the Giants on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, and it’s not a matter of managing his way through the injuries.
“You don’t manage it better,” he said. “It’s football. After 13 surgeries, I’m not managing much.”
Brett Toth has been serving as Dickerson’s backup. He played against the Giants on Oct. 9. Toth, however, is also the backup center, apparently, after he entered the game against the Vikings last Sunday when Cam Jurgens suffered a knee injury.
Jurgens is trending toward not being ready to play on Sunday. He wasn’t seen at practice and was listed on the Eagles’ report as not practicing. Toth is a more natural left guard, so there is a chance that Dickerson could move to center with Toth stepping in for him at left guard.
“Kind of whatever they think the best option is,” said Dickerson when asked if he might slide to center on Sunday. “We always try to keep at least three guys who can play center on game day. So, I know Cam’s in that rotation, Brett, me. I know we got Drew Kendall. So, kind of wherever they think getting the best five guys out there is.”
