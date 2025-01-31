Broncos Called Top Potential Destination For Eagles Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles will need to open up the checkbook this offseason if they want to keep some of the team's top pieces around.
Philadelphia clearly has a lot of talent. The Eagles wouldn't be in the Super Bowl if that wasn't the case. Philadelphia built a juggernaut of a defense and it is one of the biggest reasons why the team has a chance at revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Eagles have some big-name stars on the team but also have gotten some serious contributions from surprising places. Philadelphia signed Zack Baun after he spent four years with the New Orleans Saints mainly as a role player.
Now, he's a bonafide star. He was named to the first-team All-Pro, earned a Pro Bowl nod, and is a finalist for the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award. Baun is a great talent and will cash in this offseason in free agency.
Hopefully, that is with Philadelphia. But other teams surely will show interest in him. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one free agent target for each team to "prioritize" and had Baun for the Denver Broncos.
"Denver Broncos - LB Zack Baun," Dajani said. "The Broncos got some nice play from Cody Barton, but Sean Payton could decide to upgrade with a player he drafted in the third round back in 2020 with the Saints. Baun was one of the best players in the entire NFL this past season, as he recorded 151 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in the regular season, and then became the first player to record 10 tackles, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in a conference championship game or Super Bowl since Charles Tillman in Super Bowl XLI. Baun cashes in with Denver after a career year in Philly."
Baun has become an integral piece of the Eagles' defense. Hopefully, the two sides can find a way back to each other.
More NFL: Cam Newton Has Eyebrow-Raising Comments On Jalen Hurts, Eagles