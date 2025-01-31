Cam Newton Has Eyebrow-Raising Comments On Jalen Hurts, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are just one week away from attempting to win their second Super Bowl title in team history.
Philadelphia has been dominant throughout the season. While this is the case, there has been plenty of chatter about the franchise and specifically quarterback Jalen Hurts. Even with all of the wins, Hurts still can't seem to fully catch a break and get the credit that he deserves,
Former National Football League superstar and Most Valuable Player Cam Newton discussed Hurts and the Eagles on ESPN's "First Take" and essentially said the path was easier for Hurts and the Eagles wouldn't have the same success in the AFC.
"I've been all types of different name-calling because of my game-changing, game-manager viewpoint," Newton said. "All of the game-changers are in the AFC. If you put the Philadelphia Eagles or Jalen Hurts in the AFC would he have been able to have gotten to the Super Bowl as many times? When you see Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, that's must-see TV. When you see Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or even Joe Burrow, that's must-see TV, right? What's must-see TV in the NFC?"
The sentiment isn't bad. The AFC does have a gauntlet of quarterbacks. But, while that is the case, there's no reason to put down Hurts and the Eagles to lift the others up. Over the last few years since Hurts took over as the team's starter, he is 4-2-1 in games against Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.
