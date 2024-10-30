Browns Urged To Dump $23 Million Star In Deadline Deal With Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles don't have any massive holes right now.
Philadelphia has an impressive 5-2 record despite some injury issues early on. The Eagles have been able to weather the storm and are looking like a real threat in the NFC. If the regular season were to end today, the Eagles would sneak into the playoffs with the No. 7 seed. They have time to get even higher and likely will.
If the Eagles do want to add ahead of the deadline, it would make sense to add some pass-rush help. They don't necessarily need to make a big splash, although it wouldn't hurt. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top trade deadline candidates and mentioned Cleveland Browns star Za'Darius Smith with the Eagles.
"The Browns should already be eyeing the 2025 quarterback class," Knox said. "Trading pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith could give Cleveland a bit more draft capital with which to chase a signal-caller in the spring. Pass-rushers are in demand, and Smith has already tallied five sacks through eight games. 'Several teams' have inquired about Smith, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
"The Philadelphia Eagles could also make sense for Smith. The Eagles are back on a playoff path after winning three straight, and they've recorded a respectable 20 sacks as a team. However, no player on Philadelphia's roster has more than three quarterback takedowns through seven games. Potential Suitors: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles."
Smith is in the first year of a two-year, $23 million and certainly could help the Eagles' defense. This is a great suggestion.
