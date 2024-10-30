Eagles $38 Million All-Pro Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly
There could be some changes on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the very near future.
We now are in Week 9 of the 2024 National Football League regular season. We are somehow past the midway point of the campaign, and teams surely have now had a good look at their rosters. Each enters the season with so much hope -- for the most part -- and now teams can be more realistic.
Plus, we are also approaching the trade deadline, which has already led to a plethora of trades. One team that has been quiet so far is the Philadelphia Eagles. This likely won't last for much longer. General manager Howie Roseman isn't afraid to pull off a trade in the season.
With the trade deadline coming, this could lead to teams opening roster spots through trades or cuts in order to make room for additions. FanSided's Jovan Alford put together a list of three players who could part ways with the team soon and mentioned James Bradberry.
"With the Eagles' secondary getting younger and playing better, Bradberry might not be on the roster next season," Alford said. "The veteran defensive back was on the chopping block this summer after a poor showing in the 2023 season, where he allowed 11 receiving touchdowns. Bradberry switched to safety in training camp to stick on the 53-man roster.
"However, the 31-year-old defensive back suffered a leg injury in late August and was placed on injured reserve. Philadelphia hasn’t activated Bradberry off the injured reserve and one wonders when it will happen. If he’s activated off the injured reserve in the next couple of weeks, Bradberry might get a shot to show he can be a solid depth piece in the secondary. But that’s more of a hypothetical at this point."
Bradberry was in rumors all summer but ended up making the 53-man roster. Could that change soon?
More NFL: Eagles Receiver's Days In Philly Could Be Numbered