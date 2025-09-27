Bucs No. 1 Concern Remains Jalen Hurts
The secret to Tampa Bay's success over the Eagles in the Jalen Hurts era was long ago declassified by the film.
Buccaneers defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles is aggressive by nature and has only amped that up over the years, blitzing Philadelphia more often than not. The goal has been to pen Hurts up in the pocket or if the QB1 does escape, make sure it's to the left, Hurts' non-dominant side.
It has arguably been the only formula that has worked against the Eagles quarterback, who has won at a historic level. Hurts is 1-4 as a starter against the Bucs, including two of his three playoff defeats. He's got 5 touchdown passes vs. 6 turnovers in those games.
Bowles rarely gives much during his press conferences, but Larry Foote, the Bucs' defensive run game coordinator/outside linebackers coach, described some of the plan from his purview, starting with run defense.
"We [have] big guys up front," Foote said about the Bucs' defensive line and centerpiece Vita Vea. "It is hard -- I know they run the ball on everybody -- it is tough to run on us. I do not care who comes to that stadium with Vita Vea in the middle. We have had success against those guys, hopefully it keeps going.
"They are dangerous, everybody knows it. Super Bowl champions, it is going to be a big challenge for us, but yesterday is yesterday."
Foote also realizes that Saquon Barkley can be dangerous in other ways, especially when the All-Pro running back gets the football in space.
"Stay inside and hopefully we get to the quarterback," Foote said. "Play your technique -- to play those guys [who are] quick and fast, you just trust your ability. [Bucs linebacker] Lavonte [David] always says to just trust your technique and see what happens. You have to be aggressive and shoot your shot and hopefully more pluses than minuses."
Mission No. 1
However, mission No. 1 for the Bucs defense remains Hurts.
"[Stopping Hurts] is tough, especially with the five guys he has in front of him," Foote continued. "We all have work together, but you have to make plays. At the end of the day, It's kind of like pick 'em up, mess 'em up. Playground ball -- you have to get them on the ground someway, somehow. You just do not want his legs just taking over the game. We see that every week, we [saw] that last week with [Tyrod] Taylor, so everybody [has] to do a good job, we have to have a good plan for him and hopefully we get him on the ground."
JOHN MCMULLEN'S PREDICTION - Eagles, 24, Buccaneers 20 (3-0 on the season, 3-0 vs. the spread)
